IPL 2024: How Can Mumbai Indians Strategise Before Auction, Was Cameron Green A Good Buy For RCB? Formers Share Opinions

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians could target the World Cup-winning duo of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in the upcoming IPL 2024 player’s auction which is set to take place in Dubai on December 19, felt former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar. The five-time IPL champions made the maximum noise ahead of the mini-auction with the return of Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans. With the Indian all-rounder back at his base, Mumbai Indians had to let go Cameron Green off to Royal Challengers Bangalore in an all-cash trade.

The Rohit Sharma-led side also released England pacer Jofra Archer, who is unlikely to play in the IPL 2024 due to injury concerns. With Archer out and only Jasprit Bumrah being the prominent name in their bowling department, Mumbai Indians need more arsenal with the ball.

“With Australia’s recent triumph (in the ODI World Cup), you will see a lot of the Australian players, especially people like Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. So Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc could be two bowlers that Mumbai Indians would be gunning for,” Manjrekar was quoted as saying to Star Sports.

“Pace bowling-wise, maybe a little short. So they might want to have another overseas option. They have got about Rs 17.5 crores. So I expect them to go hard at Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc,” added the cricketer-turned-commentator.

Manjrekar alsoi opined that Mumbai Indians might need an opener despite the fact they have a set opening pair of Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma. “Also, I think somewhere at the top because Cameron Green used to bat at the top of the order and be an exciting option at No. 3 or open. They might want to have an opener as well as an option,” he added.

However, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg stated Royal Challengers Bangalore should have invested in their bowling department instead of buying Green from Mumbai Indians. “Is he worth it? RCB, I am looking at their line-up. I think this is a poor choice.

“Nothing against Green’s talent. He was good for Mumbai Indians last year. But if you look at RCB’s list, they spend big on their batting line-up. They don’t have enough cash there to spend on enough quality bowlers.

“If you want to win the IPL, you need quality bowlers to defend totals and set the games up. I think this is a poor choice from RCB and Green could have been suitable at some other club,” Hogg said in a video on his Instagram handle.

