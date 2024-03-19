Home

How To Watch RCB Unbox Event LIVE For Free – Check Details

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be streaming the RCB Unbox event for free on their YouTube channel.

RCB Unbox Event (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be streaming the RCB Unbox event for free from their official app and YouTube which is available on play store and will be refunding all the money the franchise has collected beforehand. Fans across the globe can watch the event for free on the RCB app and YouTube.

RCB Unbox 2024 Star Performers

The line-up of performers for tomorrow include DJ Alan Walker, Raghu Dixit, Brodha V, Jordindian, Neeti Mohan, Barfi and Katcheri performing, while Kannada cine stars are also set to grace the event.

How to buy tickets for RCB Unbox 2024?

The tickets for the RCB Unbox event range from Rs 800 to Rs 4000. You can buy the tickets from the RCB website and the RCB App. A person can book up to six tickets in a single login.

Where Can You Watch The RCB Unbox Event?

You can watch the RCB Unbox event on their app which will live stream the event. Other social media handles of the team may also livestream the event for fans.

RCB Full Squad:

Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

