IPL 2024: HUGE Jolt For Mumbai Indians As Dilshan Madhushanka Likely To Miss First Phase Due To Injury

Star Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madhushanka suffered a left hamstring injury while playing in the second ODI against Bangladesh.

Dilshan Madhushanka was in top form against Bangaldesh.

New Delhi: In a big blow to Mumbai Indians, the five-time champions are not likely to get pacer Dilshan Madhushanka atleast for the initial few matches of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) after the Sri Lankan suffered a hamstring injury and was eventually ruled out of the remainder of the Bangladesh series. Madushanka suffered a left hamstring injury, confirmed by an MRI scan, and will take no further part in the third ODI and the subsequent Test series against the same opposition.

A hamstring injury generally takes atleast a minimum of three weeks to heal and if one goes by that, Madhushanka won’t be available until the second week of April. The IPL 2024 governing council has announced fixtures until April 7. The remainder of the schedule will be announced soon as the organizers have to keep in mind the Lok Sabha election dates, which were announced on Friday.

Madhusanka, Sri Lanka’s top wicket-taker in ODI World Cup last year in India, was in stellar form in the first two ODIs against Bangladesh. He was pivotal in dismantling the Bangladesh top-order in both the games, taking a total of four wickets.

To add more misery, Mumbai Indians won’t be getting the services of South African import Gerald Coetzee for the initial few matches as the pacer is recovering from a groin injury he suffered during the two-match Test series against India earlier this year.

Incidentally, Mumbai Indians spent close to Rs 10 crore on both Coetzee and Madhusanka during the player auctions last year in Dubai. That means Mumbai Indians will have only Nuwan Thusara and Jason Behrendorff as the two overseas pacers to accompany Jasprit Bumrah atleast in the first phase.

However, unlike the previous seasons, Mumbai Indians will be led by new captain Hardik Pandya, who replaced Rohit Sharma. The Mumbai franchise start their IPL 2024 campaign against Gujarat Titans on March 23 in Ahmedabad.

Players Mumbai Indians Bought at IPL 2024 Auction: Gerald Coetzee (Rs. 5 crore), Dilshan Madushanka (Rs. 4.60 crore), Shreyas Gopal (Rs. 20 lakh), Nuwan Thushara (Rs. 4.80 crore), Naman Dhir (Rs. 20 lakh), Anshul Kamboj (Rs. 20 lakh), Mohammad Nabi (Rs. 1.5 crore), Shivalik Sharma (Rs. 20 lakh).

Mumbai Indians Full Squad For IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd, Hardik Pandya (C).

