Home

Sports

IPL 2024: Indian Premier League’s 16th Season Set To Commence From March 22

IPL 2024: Indian Premier League’s 16th Season Set To Commence From March 22

This will be India's last outing in T20 because after this the team will be busy with the T20 World Cup 2024 which will be played in USA and Canada starting from June.

IPL 2024: Indian Premier League’s 16th Season Set To Commence From March 22

New Delhi: The 16th edition of Indian Premier League 2024 will start from March 22 and the tournament will be played in India. This will be India’s last outing in T20 because after this the team will be busy with the T20 World Cup 2024 which will be played in USA and Canada starting from June.

Trending Now

“Planning to start IPL 2024 from March 22: League Chairman Arun Dhumal,” told IANS.

You may like to read

Earlier there were reports that the schedule will be announced in phases citing the upcoming Lok Sabha elections which will also take place later this year in India.

As per the early reports, with ten teams vying for the coveted trophy, expect a total of 74 matches to be played, potentially spread across two phases due to India’s general elections scheduled during the same period.

However, this is clear that the first match will be played between MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and Shubman Gill led Gujarat Titans. This will the last dance for those Indian cricketers who will feature in the T20 World Cup which will be played later this year in USA and West Indies. T20 World Cup 2024 will kickstart from June 6.

However, earlier there are reports that World Cup bound players whose team will unable to qualify for the playoffs will travel to USA for the World Cup.

Earlier in 2019, during General elections, BCCI announced the schedule of only the first two weeks of the IPL. Rohit Sharma-led India are currently busy in the Test series against England where hosts India have won the two out of three matches. The fourth Test match will start from February 15 at JSCA International Stadium Complex.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.