IPL 2024: Irfan Pathan Names Hardik Pandya’s Replacement At Gujarat Titans Ahead Of Mini-Auction

Azmatullah Omarzai was one of Afghanistan's brightest stars in ODI World Cup 2023.

Azmatullah Omarzai and Hardik Pandya.

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans can fill Hardik Pandya’s void with Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), former India pacer Irfan Pathan opined. Champions in 2022 edition, Gujarat Titans let go skipper Pandya to Mumbai Indians in an all-cash trade deal ahead of IPL 2024 player’s auction that is set to take place in Dubai on December 19.

Besides Pandya, Gujarat Titans also released the likes of Shivam Mavi, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph and Odean Smith before the mini-auction. “Looking at the Gujarat Titans, they are missing out on Hardik Pandya,” Pathan explained while talking on Star Sports.

“Obviously, they are missing out on a leader and a guy who can actually do both (bat and ball) equally really well. Who is there at the auction table? I see Azmatullah Omarzai going to Gujarat Titans because he is a perfect fit.

“We have Rashid Khan there as well, who can actually get the best out of his countryman. Apart from an all-rounder, they require a proper fast bowler there. They need to go for that extra pace and they have a good purse available,” added Pathan.

Going into the mini-auction, Gujarat Titans have an available purse of Rs 38.15 crores, most among all other franchises. The former champions can have eight more players with two being overseas.

Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.