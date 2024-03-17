Home

Sports

IPL 2024: Irfan Pathan Questions Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Decision To Appoint Pat Cummins As Captain

IPL 2024: Irfan Pathan Questions Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Decision To Appoint Pat Cummins As Captain

Pat Cummins replaced Aiden Markram as the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024. Cummins also led Australia to two ICC titles.

Pat Cummins led Australia to ODI World Cup trophy in 2023.

New Delhi: Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan felt Sunrisers Hyderabad tried to catch the momentum Pat Cummins is having in international cricket in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), but questioned the Australian stats in the cash-rich tournament. Cummins, who led Australia to two ICC titles (WTC and ODI Word Cup) in 2023, replaced Aide Markram as Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper for IPL 2024. For the unknown, Cuminns hadn’t captained Australia before in a T20I.

SRH handed the leadership duties to Markram after he led Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SRH’s South African sister franchise) to title in inaugural SA20. However, the South African international failed to replicate in IPL, thereby replacing him with Cummins at the top. Head coach Daniel Vettori also could have played a part in elevating Cummins as the skipper of the side. The duo has worked together for the Australian national team.

Also, Cummins’ record in 2023 made it more logical for the SRH management to pass the baton. “Sunrisers Hyderabad taking punt on Pat Cummins’ momentum which is especially good for him from last two seasons, be it the ICC 50-overs World Cup and WTC final and the way he is performing at the international level,” Pathan, who once played for SRH in IPL, said.

“My doubt is only that his IPL numbers are not that great, eight-and-half economy in the IPL which is quite high for a premier quality fast bowler. Hopefully that can change in one season, so Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hoping he will able to come and lead the side to victory, which they haven’t got for some time now.

“But I certainly think that T20 cricket is a different form of game compared to 50 overs and Test cricket,” he added. Cummins, who had played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils earlier in IPL, was bought by a whopping Rs 20.50 crore during the auctions last year.

Under Markram, SRH finished at the bottom of the table with just four wins from 14 games. In IPL 2024, 2016 champions SRH will start their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on march 23.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.