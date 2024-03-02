By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IPL 2024: James Franklin Set To Replace Dale Steyn As Sunrisers Hyderabad Bowling Coach
This will be James Franklin’s first stint in Indian Premier League as a coach. Earlier. Franklin had played for Mumbai Indians.
New Delhi: James Franklin will replace Dale Steyn as the bowling coach at Surisers Hyderabad for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). According to reports, Steyn, who joined SRH in 2022, has informed about his decision to the management about his decision to skip IPL 2024 as he needed a break. However, nothing officially has been announced by the franchise. This will be Franklin’s first IPL stint as a coach.
