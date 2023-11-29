Home

Jasprit Bumrah to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)? Real Truth REVEALED!

IPL 2024: Bumrah has apparently unfollowed Mumbai Indians on Instagram and has started following Royal Challengers Bangalore and that has sparked speculations.

Bumrah to RCB (Image: X)

Mumbai: There is so much drama already happening around the upcoming IPL season, despite it being four months away. After the entire episode featuring Hardik Pandya whether he will stay with the Titans or move to Mumbai, there is a new story that is making headlines. After Hardik was lapped up by Mumbai, Bumrah posted a cryptic Instagram story which read, “Silence is the best answer’. Now, Bumrah has apparently unfollowed Mumbai Indians on Instagram and has started following Royal Challengers Bangalore and that has sparked speculations. Fans believe Bumrah is going to RCB this year. Here are some of the reactions.

