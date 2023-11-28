Home

IPL 2024: Jasprit Bumrah’s Cryptic Instagram Story Goes VIRAL After Hardik Pandya’s Return to Mumbai Indians

IPL 2024: Some fans reckon Bumrah too had captaincy ambitions and hence he is a little disappointed, while other seem clueless about it.

Mumbai: Well, did Jasprit Bumrah mean Hardik Pandya? We cannot really confirm but Bumrah’s Instagram story is making waves. A couple of days after Hardik Pandya was signed up by the Mumbai Indians, Bumrah has taken to Instagram and posted a very cryptic caption. His caption reads: “SILENCE is sometimes the best answer.” After Bumrah posted this on his Instagram story, fans have gone into speculative mode. Some fans reckon Bumrah too had captaincy ambitions and hence he is a little disappointed, while other seem clueless about it.

