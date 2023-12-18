Home

IPL 2024: Josh Hazelwood To Be Available From May; Limited Availability For England, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Cricketers

333 players will go under the hammer in the IPL Auction 2024 to be held in Dubai.

Josh Hazlewood will be participating in the Sheffield Shield before travelling to India for IPL.

New Delhi: Cricket Australia has made full availability of their players in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), except pacer Josh Hazlewood, who will be participating in the Sheffield Shield. Hazlewood will be available from the first week of May. Besides Australia, the cricket boards of South Africa, Afghanistan, New Zealand, and West Indies have confirmed their availability for the entire IPL.

The BCCI has decided that IPL 2024 will start on March 22 and will go on till the end of May. Having said that, the dates will be finalised after checking with the upcoming dates of the Lok Sabha elections. However, players from England, Ireland, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh will not be available fully available for the entire IPL.

For English players, their availability is subject to the ECB’s summer programme related to T20 World Cup in June. Mustafizur Rahman, if picked by any team, will be available from March 22 to May 11 (as stated by BCB to BCCI) while Irish pacer Joshua Little has been granted special leave by Cricket Ireland for IPL. The Gujarat Titans pacer will be available for the full tournament.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will be playing Bangladesh in the second Test from March 30 to April 3. Players in the Lankan Test squad will be available after that. However, the likes of Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, and Dushmantha Chameera will be available fully for IPL 2024 since they do not play in the longer format.

The BCB has also informed BCCI that they won’t release pacers Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam for IPL 2024. Both Taskin and Shoriful along with Rahman are the only three Bangladesh players to have registered for IPL 2024 auction.

