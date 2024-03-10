Home

Sports

IPL 2024: KKR Rope In Hard-Hitting Englishman Phil Salt After Jason Roy Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons

IPL 2024: KKR Rope In Hard-Hitting Englishman Phil Salt After Jason Roy Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons

Phil Salt played for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023. Kolkata Knight Riders bought Salt at his base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

Phil Salt scored successive T20I hundreds against West Indies last year.

Kolkata: Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders have named hard-hitting Phil Salt as a replacement for Jason Roy for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), which is set to start later this month. According to an IPL media release, Roy pulled out of IPL 2024 due to personal commitments. Notably, Salt, who played for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023, went unsold in the auction last December in Dubai. KKR bought the aggressive wicket-keeper batter for his base price at Rs 1.5 crore.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.