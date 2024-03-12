Home

IPL 2024: KKR’s Rinku Singh Wins Hearts With Beautiful Gesture Towards Junior Cricketer – WATCH VIDEO

Rinku Singh made a name for himself while playing for KKR in the Indian Premier League. He made his India debut last year.

Rinku Singh with the kid who git hit by his shot at KKR nets.

Mumbai: Rinku Singh has always won hearts on the field with his towering sixes in the Indian Premier League. The Kolkata Knight Riders pocket dynamo did the same off the field too, as the Uttar Pradesh cricketer apologized to a junior cricketer after his lofted shot hit the latter on forehead during training. Unlike other franchises, two-time champions KKR are yet to start their camp officially ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024.

In a video shared by KKR on their social media handles, Rinku wearing his India training kit, hit a lofted shot straight above the bowler’s head. Unfortunately, Rinku’s shot hit a youngster on his forehead, who was brought at the KKR nets by a support staff. Rinku rushed to the kid and asked him where it hit him.

“Jyada to nehi lagi? Kahaan lagi? Chhod yaar, sorry yaar (Did the ball hit you hard? Where did it hit? Sorry buddy),” Rinku said. He then took him to KKR assistant coach Abhishek Nayar who gifted the kid his franchise hat. When asked what he needs, the kid replied, “sign” (means autograph). Both Rinku and

Nayar then autographed the hat for the kid. Notably, going by his looks, the kid is from a cricket academy who trains nearby. Rinku has been associated with KKR for long since 2018. However, he didn’t get much chance until 2022 where he played seven games.

What impressed the KKR management was Rinku’s ability to finish the innings with lusty blows towards the fag end of the innings. In 2023, Rinku made everyone’s heads turn with his five sixes off Gujarat Titans pacer Yash Dayal, leading KKR over the line.

Coming in as a finisher at No.6, Rinku scored 474 runs in IPL 2023 at a strike rate of 149. The same year, Rinku made his debut for India and the story is same. So far, Rinku has played 15 T20Is and two ODIs for India.

With T20 World Cup coming next after IPL, all eyes will be on Rinku as he could fill the void of a finisher. KKR are set to open their IPL 2024 campaign against Sunrises Hyderabad on March 23, followed by encounters against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals.

