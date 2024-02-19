Top Recommended Stories

IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Rope In Dushmantha Chameera As Gus Atkinson’s Replacement

Dushmantha Chameera was a part of the Lucknow Super Giants in previous season of IPL. He will join KKR at a reserve price of Rs 50 Lakh.

Updated: February 19, 2024 5:09 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Dushmantha Chameera had played for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023.

Kolkata: Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders have named Dushmantha Chameera as a replacement for Gus Atkinson for the upcoming Indian Premier League on Monday, which is set to start next month.

