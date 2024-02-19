By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Rope In Dushmantha Chameera As Gus Atkinson’s Replacement
Dushmantha Chameera was a part of the Lucknow Super Giants in previous season of IPL. He will join KKR at a reserve price of Rs 50 Lakh.
Kolkata: Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders have named Dushmantha Chameera as a replacement for Gus Atkinson for the upcoming Indian Premier League on Monday, which is set to start next month.
