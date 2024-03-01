Home

IPL 2024: Lance Klusener Joins Lucknow Super Giants Back Room Staff As Assistant Coach

This is Lance Klusener’s second stint in Indian Premier League. Earlier, during the initial years, Klusener served as Mumbai Indians assistant coach.

Lance Klusener had earlier served as head coach of Afghanistan.

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) strengthened their support staff with the addition of Lance Klusener as the assistant coach on Friday ahead of the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL). The former South African all-rounder will join head coach Justin Langer and assistant coach S Sriram in the LSG backroom staff. This will be Klusener’s second stint in IPL after having served as assistant coach of Mumbai Indians during initial years of IPL.

This will be Klusener’s second stint as a coach in the IPL having served as an assistant to former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock at Mumbai Indians in the early years of IPL. Notably, Klusener is also in charge of Durban Super Giants, the franchise’s affiliate team in the SA20.

Lance Klusener joins our coaching staff for the season pic.twitter.com/0GWVNFEEnV — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 1, 2024

LSG have reached the IPL playoffs in both the seasons they have featured in since their inception in 2022. However, on both occasions, they have been ousted in the Eliminator. The 52-year-old has coached various teams across the world, including being the consultant coach for the Delhi and Tripura domestic sides.

He was also the batting coach of Mumbai Indians besides being associated with Delhi Capitals. Last year, the South African guided Guyana Amazon Warriors to their maiden Caribbean Premier League title. At the international level, he has guided Afghanistan besides being the batting coach of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

During his playing days, Klusener featured in 49 Tests and 171 ODIs for South Africa between 1996-2004. LSG get their IPL 2024 campaign under way against the 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on March 24.

With PTI Inputs

