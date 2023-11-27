Home

IPL 2024: ‘Let’s Make It Memorable’, Shubman Gill Reacts Upon Receiving Gujarat Titans’ Captaincy

Shubman Gill will be leading former Champion Gujarat Titans following Hardik Pandya's transfer to Mumbai Indians

Shubman Gill (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new captain of the Gujarat Titans ahead of the upcoming edition of the IPL 2024. With Hardik Pandya returning to Mumbai Indians after two years, young opening batter Shubman Gill will be leading GT in the Indian Premier League.

Shubman Gill reacted to his appointment as the GT skipper and said he would want to make this memorable. “I am proud to assume the Captaincy of Gujarat Titans and I cannot thank the franchise enough for their trust in me to lead such a fine team. Let’s make it memorable,” Shubman wrote from his official X account formerly known as Twitter.

I am proud to assume the Captaincy of Gujarat Titans and I cannot thank the franchise enough for their trust in me to lead such a fine team. Let’s make it memorable! To all the fans… #AavaDe! 💪 pic.twitter.com/LNELWqwURD — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) November 27, 2023

In his first season with GT, where they won the trophy under Hardik’s leadership, Gill made 483 runs in 16 games at an average of 34.50 and strike-rate of 132.33, including four half-centuries.

Gill went on to become the leading run-scorer in IPL 2023, making a whopping 890 runs in 17 matches at an average of 59.33 and strike-rate of 157.80, including three centuries and four fifties, as Gujarat finished as runners-up.

“Shubman Gill has shown growth in stature and standing over the last two years at the highest level of the game. We’ve seen him mature not only as a batter but also as a leader in cricket.”

“His contribution on the field has helped Gujarat Titans emerge as a formidable force, guiding the team through a successful campaign in 2022 and a strong run in 2023. His maturity and skill is evident in his on-field performance and we are extremely excited to embark on a new journey with a young leader like Shubman at the helm,” added Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket, GT.

