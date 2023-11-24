Home

IPL 2024: List Of Players Traded And Released Ahead Of Mini-Auction

Here is the list of players traded and released ahead of the IPL Mini-Auction 2024.

New Delhi: The ICC World Cup is over and now we get ready for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the 17th edition of the cash-rich league. Even though the tournament is still months away but the franchises are busy arranging their squad before all the teams head to Dubai for the IPL mini-auction on December 19, 2023. Currently the ‘IPL Trade Window’ is open, which allows teams to swap players from other franchises or buy players in the regular fashion of a cash deal.

The last date as circulated by the BCCI for player retentions is on November 26. So far only three players have been traded during the window.

TRADE BUYS SO FAR

1) Romario Shepherd (Rs 50 lakh) traded to Mumbai Indians from Lucknow Super Giants.

2) Devdutt Padikkal (Rs 7.5 crore) traded to Lucknow Super Giants from Rajasthan Royals.

3) Avesh Khan (Rs 10 crore) traded to Rajasthan Royals from Lucknow Super Giants.

Only Romario Shepherd has been the only cash-deal so far while Devdutt Padikkal and Avesh Khan swapped squads for the upcoming season.

GAUTI RETURNS ‘HOME’ TO KOLKATA

Former Indian cricketer, Gautam Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to two IPL titles as a player now returns as a mentor under head coach, Chandrakant Pandit for the upcoming 2024 season. He returns to the KKR franchise after a gap of 6 years and for the last two seasons, he was with Lucknow Super Giants.

HARDIK FOR ROHIT ?

It’s in the grapevine that Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians are planning for a huge swap deal ahead of the 17th edition of the IPL. As per report, both the teams are looking to swap their captains Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma.

IPL TRADE WINDOW RULES

1) Franchises can swap players or conduct cash deals during the window.

2) The governing council of the Indian Premier League holds the authority to approve or reject trades.

3) Player consent is taken into priority of a related cash deal or swap.

4) Icon or Marquee players are not eligible for the trade process.

LIST OF PLAYERS RELEASED BY FRANCHISES

Team Players Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Ben Stokes Delhi Capitals (DC) Prithvi Shaw Manish Pandey Gujarat Titans (GT) Yash Dayal Dushman Shanaka Odean Smith Pradeep Sangwan Urvil Patel Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Andre Russell N Jagadeesan Lockie Ferguson D Weise Mandeep Singh Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Marcus Stoinis Evin Lewis Kyle Jamieson Manish Pandey K Gowtham Aiden Markram Mumbai Indians (MI) Jaydev Unadkat Ishaan Kishan Murugan Ashwin Riley Meredith Piyush Chawla Sandeep Warrier Punjab Kings (PBKS) Harpreet Bhatia Rishi Dhawan B Rajapaksha Mathew Short Raj Angad Bawa Rajasthan Royals (RR) Jason Holder Joe Root KC Cariappa Murugan Ashwin Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Harshal Patel Dinesh Karthik Finn Allen Anuj Rawat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Harry Brook

