IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Rope In Australian Adam Voges As Consultant Ahead Of Upcoming Season

Adam Voges played 20 Tests, 31 ODIs and seven T20Is for Australia. He will work closely with head coach Justin Langer and assistant coach Lance Klusener.

Adam Voges is the third high-profile addition to LSG support staff after Justin Langer and Lance Klusener.

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) added more Australian flavor to their backroom staff after they roped in former cricketer Adam Voges as a consultant ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Voges will report to head coach Justin Langer and assistant coach Lance Klusener. Voges is the second high-profile addition to the LSG backroom staff in recent times after Klusener.

“Voges is a brilliant addition to the Lucknow Super Giants support staff. He and I have a long association together through Western Australia cricket and Perth Scorchers. He himself is a very successful head coach,” Langer said, welcoming Voges’ appointment.

“When I was the coach there, he was the captain. He took over from me and has done a phenomenal job in West Australian cricket. So, to have him involved with LSG is a great bonus for all of us. He is an outstanding person and an excellent coach. He will bring in so much. We are very thrilled to have him involved,” the LSG head coach added.

Voges played for Australia from 2007 to 2016 and represented Australian in all three formats of cricket. While he made his ODI debut in 2007, it took him eight more years to earn the baggy green at the age of 35 in a Test match against the West Indies. In that match, Voges smashed a century, thus becoming the oldest centurion on Test debut.

During his playing career, Voges played 20 Tests, 31 ODIs and seven T20Is for Australia before retiring from international cricket. Although he kept on playing on various T20 leagues worldwide, Voges played just a single season in IPL, turning out for Rajasthan Royals in 2010. He played in nine games, scoring 181 runs with a best of 45 not out.

Post retirement, Voges got involved into coaching and is one of the most promising coaches in the world. After taking over from Langer in 2018, Voges guided Western Australia to eight domestic titles. As head coach, he has also led Western Australia to multiple Marsh One-Day Cup and Sheffield Shield titles and guided Perth Scorchers to two BBL titles.

Ahead of IPL 2024, LSG boasted their pace bowling with the addition of Shivam Mavi and England’s David Willey.

Players LSG Bought at IPL 2024 Auction: Shivam Mavi (Rs. 6.40 crore), Arshin Kulkarni (Rs. 20 lakh), M. Siddharth (Rs. 2.40 crore), Ashton Turner (Rs. 1 crore), David Willey (Rs. 2 crore), Mohd. Arshad Khan (Rs. 20 lakh).

LSG’s Full Squad For IPL 2024: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal (from RR), Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham.

