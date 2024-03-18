IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Skipper KL Rahul Gets All Clear From NCA, Unlikely To Keep Wickets Initially

Home

KL Rahul had injured his right quadriceps during India’s first Test match against England last month.

KL Rahul is coming back after an injury.

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul is going to be available from the first game in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after being cleared to play by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Rahul, who last played for India in the first Test against England in Hyderabad, complained of right quadriceps pain in that game before being ruled out for the rest of the series. However, Rahul has been advised by the NCA not to keep wickets in the first few games.

The right-hander was expected to join his Indian teammates by the third Test in Rajkot but felt tightness in his muscles and skipped all the remaining games in the five-match series. Rahul posted a short video of his batting, basic keeping drills and outfielding practice at the NCA.

“The NCA has given him clearance and he will join his mates in Lucknow on Thursday (March 20) before they travel to Jaipur for the opening game against Rajasthan Royals on March 24. It is understood that he has been told to avoid squatting initially and he can don the big gloves in coming days. For first few games, he will only play as pure batter,” a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

In the absence of Rahul, either South African Quinton de Kock or West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran is expected to don the big gloves. Pooran is also the vice-captain for this season. For Rahul, wicketkeepeing will be an important aspect as he has to stake claim for a spot in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies in June.

“Rahul will not be considered for a top three slot in the Indian T20 team considering his previous performances. He can be that keeper-batter at Nos 5 or 6 if he has a decent IPL. But if he plays purely as a batter, you have a far better option in Rinku Singh, apart from Rishabh Pant, who might just stake a claim with some power-packed performances,” added the source.

LSG, who reached the playoffs in both the seasons they have been a part off, will start their IPL 2024 campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 24 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in an away game.

