IPL 2024 Mini-Auction Player List Announced, 333 Cricketers To Go Under The Hammer

Here is a look at the entire list of registered players for the IPL 2024 mini-auction.

Indian Premier League Trophy. (Image: Twitter X)

New Delhi: The roster for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Player Auction has been unveiled on Monday, featuring 333 cricketers scheduled to go under the gavel in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 19th, 2023.

Out of 333 players, 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas players of which 2 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 116, uncapped players are 215 and 2 from associate nations.

A maximum of 77 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players.

CLICK HERE TO SEE ENTIRE LIST

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 23 players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket.

13 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore.

The Auction will start at 1PM Local time (Dubai) – 2:30PM IST.

IPL 2024/ Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Slots Franchise No of Players No of Overseas Players Total money spent (Rs.) Salary cap available (Rs.) Available Slots Overseas Slots CSK 19 5 68.6 31.4 6 3 DC 16 4 71.05 28.95 9 4 GT 17 6 61.85 38.15 8 2 KKR 13 4 67.3 32.7 12 4 LSG 19 6 86.85 13.15 6 2 MI 17 4 82.25 17.75 8 4 PBKS 17 6 70.9 29.1 8 2 RCB 19 5 76.75 23.25 6 3 RR 17 5 85.5 14.5 8 3 SRH 19 5 66 34 6 3 Total 173 50 737.05 262.95 77 30

