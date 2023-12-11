Top Recommended Stories

IPL 2024 Mini-Auction Player List Announced, 333 Cricketers To Go Under The Hammer

Here is a look at the entire list of registered players for the IPL 2024 mini-auction.

Published: December 11, 2023 8:59 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Indian Premier League Trophy. (Image: Twitter X)

New Delhi: The roster for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Player Auction has been unveiled on Monday, featuring 333 cricketers scheduled to go under the gavel in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 19th, 2023.

Out of 333 players, 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas players of which 2 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 116, uncapped players are 215 and 2 from associate nations.

A maximum of 77 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players.

CLICK HERE TO SEE ENTIRE LIST

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 23 players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket.

13 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore.

The Auction will start at 1PM Local time (Dubai) – 2:30PM IST.

IPL 2024/ Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Slots
FranchiseNo of PlayersNo of Overseas PlayersTotal  money spent (Rs.)Salary cap available (Rs.)Available SlotsOverseas Slots
CSK19568.631.463
DC16471.0528.9594
GT17661.8538.1582
KKR13467.332.7124
LSG19686.8513.1562
MI17482.2517.7584
PBKS17670.929.182
RCB19576.7523.2563
RR17585.514.583
SRH195663463
Total17350737.05262.957730

