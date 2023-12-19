Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • IPL 2024: Mitchell Starc Shatters Bank, Becomes Most Expensive Player In IPL Auction At 24.75 Crores

IPL 2024: Mitchell Starc Shatters Bank, Becomes Most Expensive Player In IPL Auction At 24.75 Crores

Starc stole the show with a fierce bidding war between KKR and GT.

Updated: December 19, 2023 4:19 PM IST

By Debayan Bhattacharyya

IPL 2024: Mitchell Starc Shatters Bank, Becomes Most Expensive Player In IPL Auction At 24.75 Crores

Dubai: Mitchell Starc grabbed all the headlines on Tuesday as he became the most expensive player ever in IPL auction history at a whopping Rs 24.75 crores. He was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders for the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Trending Now

The recently crowned ICC World Cup winner started at 2 crores as base price and after a battle between Delhi and Mumbai initially, Kolkata and Gujarat joined in with the former winning the bidding war after some fierce competition.

You may like to read

Earlier Starc’s teammate and Australia skipper Pat Cummins broke the bank to became the most expensive player at Rs 20.25 crores. Cummins a former KKR player this time went to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Starc will be featuring the cash-rich league after a 8-year gap, having played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) back in 2014-15.

This would be after a long time, Starc will be featuring in a franchise league. In 2018 he was roped in by the same KKR side for 9.40 crores but he ended up missing the tournament due to an injury.

In the ICC World Cup 2023, Starc finished with 16 wickets to his name in 10 matches.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.