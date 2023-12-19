Home

IPL 2024: Mitchell Starc Shatters Bank, Becomes Most Expensive Player In IPL Auction At 24.75 Crores

Starc stole the show with a fierce bidding war between KKR and GT.

Dubai: Mitchell Starc grabbed all the headlines on Tuesday as he became the most expensive player ever in IPL auction history at a whopping Rs 24.75 crores. He was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders for the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League.

The recently crowned ICC World Cup winner started at 2 crores as base price and after a battle between Delhi and Mumbai initially, Kolkata and Gujarat joined in with the former winning the bidding war after some fierce competition.

Earlier Starc’s teammate and Australia skipper Pat Cummins broke the bank to became the most expensive player at Rs 20.25 crores. Cummins a former KKR player this time went to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mitchell Starc becomes the highest paid player in IPL history. pic.twitter.com/2xb2Qr9rT8 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 19, 2023

Starc will be featuring the cash-rich league after a 8-year gap, having played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) back in 2014-15.

2.13pm – Pat Cummins becomes the most expensive player in IPL history. 3.40pm – Mitchell Starc becomes the most expensive player in IPL history. – The only two in the 20cr club, the Australian duo…!!! pic.twitter.com/DTxFvIjnEQ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 19, 2023

For the biggest bid in #IPLAuction, ₹2475 L, Mitch Starc is a Knight Rider! 💜 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 19, 2023

This would be after a long time, Starc will be featuring in a franchise league. In 2018 he was roped in by the same KKR side for 9.40 crores but he ended up missing the tournament due to an injury.

In the ICC World Cup 2023, Starc finished with 16 wickets to his name in 10 matches.

