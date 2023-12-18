Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Dhoni in Dubai Meeting CSK Staff – REPORT
LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Dhoni in Dubai Meeting CSK Staff – REPORT

LIVE UPDATES | IPL Auction 2024: 333 players to go under the hammer at the auction. When will the event in Dubai start on December 19, Tuesday? All you need to know. 

Updated: December 18, 2023 2:01 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE UPDATES | IPL Auction 2024: We are a night’s sleep away from the extravaganza in Dubai where at the Indian Premier League auction, 333 players go under the hammer, hoping to get a buyer and a team. It will be exciting with some incredible Indian talent would be in the fray. We are truly expecting some fierce bidding at the auction. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • Dec 18, 2023 1:58 PM IST
    IPL Mock Auction (Jio Cinema) :

    Top Buys (CR):
    1.Gerald Coetzee – 18 (GT)
    2.Pat Cummins – 17.50 (SRH)
    3.Shardul Thakur – 14.00 (PK)
    4.Harry Brook – 9.50 (GT)
    5.Wanindu Hasaranga – 8.50 (CSK)
  • Dec 18, 2023 1:58 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL Auction 2024: Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa buys Shivam Mavi for KKR At 3.00 CR in the Jio Cinema mock auction.

  • Dec 18, 2023 1:57 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL Auction 2024: Eoin Morgan, representing Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH, in JioCinema mock auction, got pat Cummins for Rs 17.5 crores.

  • Dec 18, 2023 1:56 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL Auction 2024: Robin Uthappa buys Dilshan Madhushanka for KKR At 10.5 CR in the Jio Cinema mock auction.

  • Dec 18, 2023 1:55 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL Auction 2024: The rules of the auction would be discussed today and the itenary. You can watch the auction tomorrow at 1 PM IST.

  • Dec 18, 2023 1:53 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL Auction 2024: Mike Hesson, (RCB) buys Mitchell Starc at whopping price of 18.5 cr in Jio Cinema mock auction.

  • Dec 18, 2023 1:51 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL Auction 2024: The event will take place at the Coca Cola Arena. The mock auction is taking place at this point of time.

  • Dec 18, 2023 1:27 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL Auction 2024: The event starts at 1:00 PM. The event could go on till late in the evening.

  • Dec 18, 2023 12:59 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL Auction 2024: Suresh Raina representing CSK at the JioCinema mock auction. This also means that Raina would be on the CSK table tomorrow. So yes, the buzz is peaking on auction eve.

  • Dec 18, 2023 12:58 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL Auction 2024: The mock auction is happening today in Dubai and Mike Hesson is representing RCB. You can watch all of this on Jio Cinemas.

