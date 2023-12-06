Home

Mohammed Shami Gets Trading Offers By ‘Unfair Means’, Gujarat Titans Unhappy

IPL 2024: The franchise that has approached Shami was not mentioned.

Mohammed Shami Gujarat Titans. (Twitter)

Mumbai: A few days ago, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya made a dramatic move from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians. Now, it seems another Titans player is being approached by other franchises by ‘unfair’ means. Gujarat Titans CEO Colonel Arvinder Singh admitted that franchises are approaching the coaching staff and not the management to get Shami on their side. While speaking with News 18, Arvinder pointed that this is unfair. The franchise that has approached the cricketer was not mentioned.

Ahead of the IPL auction this month, Gujarat Titans now have a purse of Rs 38.15 cr with two foreign player slots and 8 spots in total to fill in, when the think tank regroups for the IPL 2024 auction next month. This is after we announced the list of players that will continue to don the Titans’ colour next season.

Meanwhile, with no Hardik not there with the Titans anymore, Shubman Gill has been appointed the captain for the Titans. He would also become one of the youngest IPL captains at 24.

In the previous edition of the IPL, GT confirmed their place in the IPL final for the second time in their first two seasons. However, they ended up as runners-up after losing to Chennai Super Kings.

Complete Squad: Abhinav Manohar, Mohammed Shami, Sai Sudharsan, Mohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Joshua Little, Rashid Khan.

Full List of Released Players: KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, Yash Dayal, Urvil Patel, Pradeep Sangwan, Hardik Pandya (traded to Mumbai Indians).

