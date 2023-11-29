Home

Sports

IPL 2024: ”MS Dhoni Is Quite Fit”, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Opens Up On THALA’s Retention

IPL 2024: ”MS Dhoni Is Quite Fit”, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Opens Up On THALA’s Retention

There were rumours doing the rounds that the IPL 2023 would be his last dance but he made it clear after the final win that for the fans he will once again play in the cash-rich league.

MS Dhoni with IPL Trophy. (Image: Twitter X)

New Delhi: All speculations were put to bed on Sunday after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) released their retention list ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. MS Dhoni has made it to the list and despite of having a knee surgery a few months back. CSK CEO, Kasi Viswanathan has made it clear that if the leader has given a word, he will never back out.

Trending Now

He also revealed that Thala is ready to go as he is quite fit.

You may like to read

“If our leader has given a word, he has never gone back. He already told what he was planning to do in that interview. I am sure that knowing MS, he will always do what he has committed to do. He is quite fit. Thalaivan is thalaivan (our leader is our leader),” said Viswanthan in a video posted by CSK.

There were rumours doing the rounds that the IPL 2023 would be his last dance but he made it clear after the final win that for the fans he will once again play in the cash-rich league.

Even Rinku Singh credited MS Dhoni for helping him to keep calm during pressure situations and he has replicated it for India recently.

“As for my secret to calmness, I had discussions with Mahi (Dhoni) bhai about what he does to stay calm, especially in the last over,” Rinku was quoted as saying in a BCCI video after Thursday’s win.

Dhoni has advised Rinku to stay calm as possible and look straight at the bowler while facing a delivery.

“He (Dhoni) told me to try to remain as calm as possible and try looking straight (at the bowler). That’s how I tried to stay calm in the game,” he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.