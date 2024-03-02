Home

Sports

IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Likely To Join CSK’s Pre-Season Camp Next Week As Defending Champions Kick-Start Preparations

IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Likely To Join CSK’s Pre-Season Camp Next Week As Defending Champions Kick-Start Preparations

MS Dhoni is currently in Jamnagar in Gujarat, attending pre-wedding activities of Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant and Radhika Merchant.

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Rawat pictured at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding function.

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is expected to join the pre-season training camp next week as the rest of the squad (excluding overseas stars) kick-started preparations on Saturday for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni, under whom CSK won their fifth IPL title last year, is currently in Jamnagar in Gujarat, attending the pre-wedding activities of Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant and Radhika Merchant. The three-day event started on March 1 and will end on March 3, which also saw several other cricketing icons attending the gala event.

Trending Now

“The first batch of local (Indian) players arrived on Friday and more are expected to arrive in the coming days,” a Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) official told PTI. Among those who have arrived are Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Mandal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Chahar.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.