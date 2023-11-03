Home

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Acquire Romario Shepherd From Lucknow Super Giants

Shepherd, who has played four IPL matches, representing LSG and Sunrisers Hyderabad, was traded to MI for his existing fee of INR 50 lakh.

Romario Shepherd. (Pic: X)

Mumbai: The five-time champions Mumbai Indians have acquired the services of West Indies allrounder Romario Shepherd for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

In one of the first moves to bolster their side after failing to go all the way in the IPL 2023 season, Mumbai Indians have bought Romario Shepherd from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during the ongoing IPL trading window ahead of the IPL 2024.

Shepherd has represented West Indies in both ODIs and T20Is since making his international debut in 2019. The 24-year-old from Guyana has played 26 T20Is for West Indies, scoring 286 runs at an average of 47.66 and has a top score of 77 not out. In the shortest format of the game, he has bagged 22 wickets at an average of 34.25 with a best of 3/21.

In franchise cricket, he has also played for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and Joburg Super Kings in SA20.

