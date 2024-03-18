Home

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Name Englishman Luke Wood As Replacement For Australian Jason Behrendorff

Left-arm pacer Luke Wood has played five T20Is for England, in addition to two ODIs, and has eight T20I wickets against his name.

Luke Wood went unsold at IPL 2024 auctions. He joins Mumbai Indians for Rs 50 lakhs.

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians made a last-minute replacement as the five-time champions named Luke Wood on Monday as replacement for the injured Jason Behrendorff for the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Wood – a left-arm pacer – has played five T20Is for England, in addition to two ODIs, and has eight T20I wickets against his name. Wood will join Mumbai Indians for Rs 50 lakh.

