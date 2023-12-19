Home

IPL 2024 NEW Rule: Two Bouncers Allowed Per Over – REPORT

IPL 2024: In a bid to make the game a little more balanced for the bowlers, IPL 2024 will allow two bouncers per over.

Mumbai: In a bid to make the game a little more balanced for the bowlers, IPL 2024 will allow two bouncers per over. This is a big move considering only one bouncer was allowed per over up until now. The suggestion of two bouncers has been spoken about for a long time and now it is going to be implemented. This new rule could change white-ball cricket forever. This change in playing conditions was trialed during the 2023-24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India’s domestic T20 tournament. Saurashtra veteran Jaydev Unadkat has welcomed the move.

“I do feel two bouncers an over is very much useful, and I feel it’s one of those things which gives the bowler an added advantage over batsmen,” Unadkat told ESPNcricinfo. “Because, for example, if I bowl a slower bouncer… the batsman in the previous case is sure that there’s no more bouncer coming. In this case, even if you bowl one slower bouncer in the first half of the over, you can still use one more [in the over]. Someone who is weak against bouncers will have to be better at it and then it will give the bowler one more weapon in their armoury. So, I feel it’s a very small change with a huge impact and as a bowler I feel it’s very important to have that rule.”

Meanwhile, the auction takes place today in Dubai where 333 players will go under the hammer. IPL 2024 is expected to start in March next year and end in May.

