IPL 2024: Not Rohit Sharma or Hardik Pandya; Ajay Jadeja Wants Suryakumar Yadav as Captain of Mumbai Indians

IPL 2024: While most believing Rohit Sharma will lead the Mumbai Indians franchise in the upcoming season of the IPL, or Hardik Pandya; Jadeja wants Suryakumar Yadav leads the side.

Mumbai Indians (Image: @IPL-BCCI )

Mumbai: With the IPL auction coming up in a few days time, franchises would be looking to get their wishlist and house in order trying to figure out the best combinations. Amid all of this, former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja has made an unique suggestion. While most believing Rohit Sharma will lead the Mumbai Indians franchise in the upcoming season of the IPL, or Hardik Pandya; Jadeja wants Suryakumar Yadav leads the side.

“Suryakumar Yadav can be the MI captain if Rohit Sharma decides to take a break during IPL 2024 season,” Jadeja said to Sports Tak.

Jadeja also feels Rohit and the players who would be playing the T20 2024 World Cup should not play entire season of the IPL or else they would burn out.

