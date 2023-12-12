Home

IPL 2024: Not Shreyas Iyer; Gautam Gambhir Backs Nitish Rana As KKR’s New Captain – Report

Gautam Gambhir likely pushing for Nitish Rana to continue KKR's captaincy instead of Shreyas Iyer.

Nitish Rana and Shreyas Iyer (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: The focus of the cricketing world is about to shift to the upcoming IPL 2024 Auction. The two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders have brought in Gautam Gambhir as their mentor ahead of the upcoming edition of the biggest franchise cricket league. Gambhir led KKR to their only two title wins in the history of IPL and would like to repeat the same but this time in the role of a mentor.

As per a recent report from News 18, KKR’s new mentor Gambhir is backing Nitish Rana to continue leading the side. Rana acted as Kolkata-based franchise’s skipper in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, who was forced to miss the 2023 edition due to a back injury.

Now there are rumours that Gambhir wants Rana to continue be the captain instead of Shreyas Iyer. However, there is no confirmed statement from the team on this matter. KKR finished in the 7th spot in Rana’s leadership last year.

Gambhir’s support to Rana is not surprising as the former Indian opener has backed the southpaw during his early days with the Delhi side too. Both Gambhir and Rana trained under the same coach Sanjay Bharadwaj, and have trained together at LB Shastri Cricket Academy in New Delhi.

Gambhir joined Knight Riders in 2011 and was with the team till 2017. During the period, KKR qualified for the IPL playoffs five times (including the two years they won the tournament) and also reached the final of the now-defunct Champions League T20 in 2014.

Speaking on his return, Gambhir said: “I am not an emotional person and not many things move me. But this is different. This is back to where it all started. Today, there is a lump in my throat and fire in my heart as I think

about slipping into that purple and gold jersey once again. I am not only coming back to KKR but I am coming back to the city of joy. I am back. I am hungry. I am number 23. Ami KKR.”

KKR have 16 available slots with them 12 Indian and 4 overseas. They also have a huge 32.7 crores purse which they would like to utilise and bring in some big guns. The return of Shreyas Iyer will also strengthen the team’s batting which was lacking in the previous edition.

KKR Retained players: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR Released players: Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Aarya Desai, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Narayan Jagadeesan, Mandeep Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Johnson Charles

KKR Remaining Purse: 32.7 crores

