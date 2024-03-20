Home

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony LIVE Streaming: When And Where to WATCH

IPL is all about cricket, glitz and glamour and there will not be any shortage of that at the Opening Ceremony which will take place before the season opener.

Tata IPL (credit: Twitter)

Chennai: We are roughly two days away from the start of the brand new season of the Indian Premier League. While the buzz is palpable on social media, the first game between the Super Kings and the Royal Challengers should set the tone for the tournament. IPL is all about cricket, glitz and glamour and there will not be any shortage of that at the Opening Ceremony which will take place before the season opener.

Where to watch live streaming of IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony?

The IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony will be broadcast on Star Sports network, and the live streaming will be available on Jio Cinema.

When Does The IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Start?

The IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM IST on March 22.

Where will the IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony take place?

The IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony will take place at the MA. Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

Who are the big stars set to perform at the IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony?

The big stars that will perform at the IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony are Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, playback singers AR Rehman and Sonu Nigam among others.

IPL 2024: Match timings

The first match of IPL 2024 will take place at 8 pm IST at MA Chidambaram International Cricket Stadium, Chennai on March 22. The remaining 17th edition of the IPL 2024 will begin at 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm IST.

It is expected to be a cracker of a match when the two South Indian teams clash. At home, CSK will start slight favourites against the Royal Challengers.

