IPL 2024 Auction On December 19 In Dubai – Check Here Team Wise Remaining Purse, Released Player Deadline, Retained Names

The Indian Premier League players auction haven't been held outside India in history of the competition.

The IPL 2024 players auction is likely to be held on December 19. (Pic: X)

IPL 2024 Auction – The auction for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) is likely to take place on December 19 in Dubai, according to reports. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has hosted the IPL thrice before in 2014, 2020, and 2021, but this will be first time the players auction will be held outside India. The tournament was also once held in South Africa in 2009.

All the 10 teams will have a purse of Rs 100 crore for the 2024 season, an increase of Rs 5 crore from last year. The Women’s Premier League auction will happen on December 9 at the same venue. All 10 franchises have been asked to submit their list of retained and released players by November 15.

List of the Remaining Purses for all 10 Teams Ahead of the 2024 IPL Mega Auction

1) Punjab Kings: Rs 12.20 crore (USD 1.47million)

2) Mumbai Indians: Rs 0.05 crore (USD 0.006 million)

3) Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 6.55 crore (USD 0.79 million)

4) Gujarat Titans: Rs 4.45 crore (USD 0.54 million)

5) Delhi Capitals: Rs 4.45 crore (USD 0.54 million)

6) Lucknow Super Giants: Rs 3.55 crore (USD 0.43 million)

7) Rajasthan Royals: Rs 3.35 crore (USD 0.40 million)

8) Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs 1.75 crore (USD 0.21 million)

9) Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 1.65 crore (USD 0.2 million)

10) Chennai Super Kings: Rs 1.5 crore (USD 0.18 million)

In IPL 2023 player auction, English all-rounder Sam Curran became the most expensive player in the history of the tournament when he was sold for Rs 18.5 crore to Punjab Kings.

