IPL 2024 Player’s Auction: Probable Targets Of All 10 Teams And Why

The IPL 2024 Player's Auction is set to take place in Dubai on December 19.

Rachin Ravindra, Gerald Coetzee and Travis Head. (Image: ICC)

New Delhi: The IPL 2024 player’s auction is around the corner. With the ODI World Cup 2023 done and dusted, the focus completely shifts to the Indian Premier League, whose trading window will close on Sunday. Ahead of the player auctions that will take place on December 19 in Dubai, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals have already started making their moves. While KKR have acquired the services of former captain Gautam Gambhir as a mentor, Lucknow Super Giants have traded Avesh Khan for Devdutt Padikkal with Rajasthan Royals. Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya is making much of the noise currently with a potential Mumbai Indians move. Let’s take a look at some of the possible targets for all 10 teams ahead IPL 2024 player’s auction.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – Gerald Coetzee

Gerald Coetzee impressed everyone for South Africa in the ODI World Cup 2023 and Chennai Super Kings might show interest him. CSK lacked a genuine overseas pacer in IPL 2023 and Coetzee can be a perfect fit for MS Dhoni’s men. Incidentally, Coetzee played for Joburg Super Kings in SA20 League.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra is a hot property in world cricket currently. With a eye-catching show for New Zealand in the recently-concluded ODI World Cup 2023, which includes 500-plus runs and three hundreds, Ravindra could prove beneficial for RCB. If at all, RCB sign up Ravindra, the left-hander can open the innings with Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli coming at No.3. Notably, Ravindra can bat at No.3 too.

Mumbai Indians (MI) – Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc was fantastic with the ball for Australia in ODI World Cup 2023. With Mumbai Indians unlikely to get Jofra Archer’s services in the upcoming edition due to England pacer’s injury concerns, Starc could be a perfect fit in that playing XI that also has Jasprit Bumrah.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins has been Kolkata Knight Riders’ favourite. Although he opted out of IPL 2023 to focus on ODI World Cup, The Ashes and World Test Championship, the Australian captain has officially made himself available for the upcoming edition. With Australia winning all three competitions in the year, Cummins would definitely like to have some quality T20 games under his belt.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) – Rachin Ravindra

Another franchise that could go all out for Rachin Ravindra is Punjab Kings. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side suffered all through the tournament with their opening combination and Ravindra would be ideal to solve their top-order issues.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – Prithvi Shaw

After a pathetic IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals are likely to release opener Prithvi Shaw. If that happens, Sunrisers Hyderabad could do everything in their armoury to get the left-handed opener. SHR had struggled to have a quality Indian batter in their playing XI and Shaw could be one.

Delhi Capitals (DC) – Travis Head

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has already made it public that he wants Travis Head in his side after what the Australian did in the ODI World Cup 2023. It will be interesting to see the Head battle in IPL 2024 player auction.

Gujarat Titans – Steve Smith

With Hardik Pandya rumoured to be on exit route at Gujarat Titans, someone like Steve Smith can be a perfect replacement for the Indian allrounder. Unlike Pandya, Smith bowls leg spin but is a solid middle-order batter. A hard-hitting batter by nature, Smith’s adaptability to different situations is something that Gujarat look up to.

Note: The list doesn’t include Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals as both have traded a player between them. Rajasthan Royals have traded batter Devdutt Padikkal for pacer Avesh Khan.

