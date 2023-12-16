Home

Sports

IPL 2024: Playing Under Hardik Pandya Won’t Bother Rohit Sharma, Feels Childhood Coach Dinesh Lad

IPL 2024: Playing Under Hardik Pandya Won’t Bother Rohit Sharma, Feels Childhood Coach Dinesh Lad

Mumbai Indians on Friday announced Hardik Pandya as the new captain for IPL 2024, replacing Rohit Sharma

Hardik Pandya joined Mumbai Indians in 2015 when Rohit Sharma was the captain.

New Delhi: Playing under Hardik Pandya won’t be an issue for Rohit Sharma at Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, feels the latter’s childhood coach Dinesh Lad. The five-time IPL winning captain, Rohit, was relieved of his captaincy duties by the franchise on Friday with Pandya taking over. Incidentally, Pandya has also been leading the national team in the shortest format of the game.

Trending Now

Rohit, who played for now-defunct Deccan Chargers from 2008 to 2010, joined Mumbai Indians in 2011. Two years later, he was elevated to leadership duties following the retirement of legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

You may like to read

Under Rohit, Mumbai Indians had their best time in the IPL. They won the title in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. However, the last three seasons didn’t go well as they would have wanted. The Paltans didn’t make the playoffs in 2021 and 2022, while losing to Gujarat Titans in the second qualifier in the last season.

Lad opined all Rohit wants is to play cricket and losing captaincy won’t be any problem for him. “I don’t think he will have any problem. He is a cricket player and he doesn’t think about captaincy. He wanted to play cricket. So playing under Hardik, I don’t think it is going to cause any issue for him,” Lad was quoted as saying to MyKhel.

Hardik joined Mumbai Indians in 2015 when he was bought for just Rs 10 lakh in the auction. Since then, the fast-bowling all-rounder has grown in stature and is currently one of the best in business in the world. The Baroda boy moved to Gujarat Titans in 2022 and led them to title on debut season.

In the previous season too, Gujarat Titans made the finals under Pandya. With captaincy duties off his shoulders, Rohit would like to better his show with the bat in IPL 2024. In the last two editions, Rohit managed 332 (2023) and 268 (2022) runs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.