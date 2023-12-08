IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Rope In Ex-RCB Assistant Coach Sanjay Bangar As Head Of Cricket Development

Home

Sanjay Bangar had served Punjab Kings earlier when he served as an assistant coach in 2014 and then went to become the head coach in 2015 and 2016.

Sanjay Bangar is making a homecoming to Punjab Kings.

New Delhi: Punjab Kings have appointed former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batting coach Sanjay Bangar as the Head of Cricket Development on Friday ahead of IPL 2024 auction later this month. This is the second time Bangar is associated with Punjab Kings as he had served as assistant coach in 2014 before taking up the head coach’s position in 2015 and 2016.

Being the head of development of cricket, Bangar’s role at Punjab Kings will be similar to that of a Director of Cricket. The former India all-rounder will work closely with head coach Trevor Bayliss and will be a part of the auction on December 19 in Dubai.

“We are delighted to announce the return of our sher, Sanjay Bangar as the new Head of Cricket Development at Punjab Kings,” the franchise said on social media. “Mr. Bangar brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our organization, and we are confident that under his leadership, our cricket development programs will reach new heights.”

Reacting to his appointment, Bangar said, “It’s my privilege to be with the Punjab Kings again. We have a good core of players as evidenced by the fact that we have the lowest number of player releases this year. The challenge is to give the squad the best support possible during and after the season to make the team stronger and deliver success.”

