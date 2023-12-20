Home

Sports

IPL 2024: Rachin Ravindra ‘Extremely Grateful’ to Play With Dhoni, Jadeja in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) | WATCH

IPL 2024: Rachin Ravindra ‘Extremely Grateful’ to Play With Dhoni, Jadeja in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) | WATCH

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings is one of the most sucessful IPL franchise as the lifted the title for five times.

IPL 2024: Rachin Ravindra Extremely Grateful to Play With Dhoni, Jadeja in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) | WATCH

New Delhi: New Zealand star opener Rachin Ravindra opened up after getting picked by Chennai Super Kings for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League. The batting all-rounder said that he is extremely grateful to play with MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja in the cash-rich league.

Trending Now

CSK brought Rachin for INR 1.5 Crore in the mini-auction and this is supposed to be one of the wisest buys from the auction followed by Wanindu Hasaranga who was brought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for 1.5 Crore.

You may like to read

Rachin had a wonderful World Cup as he slammed 523 runs in 8 innings but New Zealand ended their campaign after losing in the semi-final against India. After being picked by CSK Rachin Shared a video for fans and the clip went viral on the social sphere, here is the video:

Rachin Ravindra on joining CSK. 🦁💛pic.twitter.com/vcparGYbQE — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 19, 2023

Guys, I’m just really excited to don the Yellow Jersey. It’s an absolute privilege to be a part of such a storied franchise in the IPL, a team that’s had so much success and who’ve had such amazing players sort of play for the team. So really, really excited to be part of the team. Also very excited to be part of the IPL for the first time. I’ve obviously talked a lot to a lot of the Kiwi boys have been involved in. They, you know, they sing praises of it in terms of the intensity, the crowd and the fanfare, that’s all in the hype that surrounds it is pretty special” said Rachin.

“So I’m really excited to experience it all. Very, very lucky and very privileged to be able to play in the same team as Santner and Devs, two of my very close mates in New Zealand team. And so just Daryl has been picked up by CSK too. And yeah, extremely privileged, obviously, not just them, but also the greats of the game. We play for Chennai in terms of sort of the Dhoni and the Ravindra Jadeja and just extremely, extremely grateful to be involved in such an amazing franchise. And obviously, Flem being a coach as well, just having that Kiwi connection is pretty cool. And to the Chennai fans, I’m just really excited to be part of this team. I guess pulling on the Yellow Jersey, it’s gonna be an amazing tournament, an amazing experience. So hopefully we can entertain you guys, play good cricket, and hopefully results will come” Rachin Concluded.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings is one of the most sucessful IPL franchise as the lifted the title for five times.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.