IPL 2024: Rahul Dravid In Talks To Replace Gautam Gambhir At LSG? NCA Chief In Line For India Head Coach’s Job

Rahul Dravid's contract with the BCCI as India's head coach has ended with the conclusion of ODI World Cup 2023.

Rahul Dravid was appointed as India's head coach after 2021 T20 World Cup.

New Delhi: Days after Gautam Gambhir returned to his previous franchise Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are looking to fill the void with India head coach Rahul Dravid. The former India captain’s contract with the BCCI ended after the ODI World Cup. According to reports, Dravid is unlikely to renew his contract with BCCI and is in talks with RP Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise.

