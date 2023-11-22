Home

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Swap Devdutt Padikkal For Avesh Khan Ahead Of Mini-Auction

Rajasthan Royals make serious shake-up in their squad as Padikkal goes to Lucknow and Avesh comes in to replace him.

Devdutt Padikkal and Avesh Khan. (Image: Twitter X)

New Delhi: Ahead of the IPL 2024, Rajasthan Royals have swapped their star batter, Devdutt Padikkal for Lucknow Super Giants’ Avesh Khan to bolster their Indian attack in the bowling line-up. There were rumours doing the rounds that he would go to Lucknow Super Giants and as per ESPNCricinfo, the Karnataka man is all set to represent the UP-based side in the 17th edition of the cash-rich league.

The BCCI will be going to put a stamp on the swap this week and the report added that Lucknow acquired the services of the batter for Rs. 7.75 crore. He was bought by the Rajasthan Royals for Rs 10 crore in the mega auction in 2022.

Later on the Indian Premier League announced that the swap is indeed happening.

Avesh on the other hand, will now be plying his trade with Rajasthan after successful stints in Lucknow and Delhi. In the 2021 season, Avesh was the second-highest wicket-taker with 24 wickets and in 2022 he helped LSG to make the playoffs. 2023 hasn’t been great for Khan as he finished with only eight wickets under his belt.

Padikkal burst onto the season during the 2020 season and after two successful years with RCB, he was roped in by RR in 2022.

In the last 28 IPL matches during 2022-23 seasons, Padikkal scored 637 runs at an average of 23.59 and a strike rate of 125.88 with just three half-centuries.

Both Avesh and Padikkal will be representing India in the upcoming 5-match T20I series against Australia under new stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

For Lucknow Super Giants, this is just their second trade so far after giving away Romario Shepherd to Mumbai Indians. The deadline is November 26 for all the franchises to announce their retentions ahead of the mini-auction which will be held in December.

