IPL 2024: Ravichandran Ashwin Predicts Huge Bidding War For Shahrukh Khan In Auction

Shahrukh Khan was at Punjab Kings for three years before he was released by the franchise ahead of IPL 2024 player's auction.

Shahrukh Khan plays for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket.

New Delhi: India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin opined that there could be a bidding war between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans for hard-hitting middle-order batter Shahrukh Khan at the IPL 2024 player’s auction that will be held in Dubai on December 19.

The right-hander, who was a part of the Punjab Kings franchise for three seasons till IPL 2023, has been released ahead of the auction next month. The Tamil Nadu batter has so far played 33 matches, scoring 426 runs at a strike rate of 134.81.

“I can definitely see a war between CSK and Gujarat for Shahrukh Khan. Gujarat have let go of Hardik Pandya, Gujarat needs a player who can finish the innings, a sort of power player and they need a power player,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

“Shahrukh was at Rs 9 crore At Kings, and I thought he showed his skills pretty well. Is it a decent release? Because I think he might end up going for Rs 12-13 crore again,” added Ashwin, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in IPL.

