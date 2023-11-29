Home

Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin Responds To Fake News On CSK Approaching Sanju Samson For Leadership

Ravichandran Ashwin Responds To Fake News On CSK Approaching Sanju Samson For Leadership

Ravichandran Ashwin slams fan for spreading fake news about IPL 2024 trading window using his YouTube channel's name.

MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: The focus of the cricketing world has shifted to the IPL trading window after the recently concluded ICC ODI World Cup 2023. This has also led to widespread of fake news and rumours around players’ transfer and trade ahead of the Indian Premier League auction set to take place in Dubai, on December 19.

Trending Now

One such new that surfaced on social media was that CSK has approached RR captain Sanju Samson and are looking at him as their future skipper. A fan posted this news from his ‘X’ account and cited Ravichandran Ashwin’s YouTube as the source of it.

You may like to read

“Ashwin on his YouTube channel – Sanju Samson was approached by CSK as a captain which was nearly finalised. But it didn’t go through Sanju rejected their offer. There’s a definite possibility in future,” tweeted a fan. However, Ashwin responded to the tweet and said “Fake news! Don’t lie quoting me.”

Ashiwn’s response to the fan spreading fake news is now going viral across social space. The veteran spinner is known for sharing his firm take on the cricketing world and news through his YouTube channel and it isn’t the first time people have used the credibility of Ashwin’s channel to spread a fake rumour.

Fake news! Dont lie quoting me 🙏 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) November 29, 2023

With the player retention window for the Indian Premier League 2024 season drawing to a close on Sunday, the 10 franchises have cumulatively retained 173 players. MS Dhoni will once again be seen in the role of CSK captain. There are huge chances that this might be the last season of the legendary player.

Chennai Super Kings

Retained Players: Ajay Mandal, Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaik Rasheed, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande

Released Players: Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Bhagath Varma, Dwaine Pretorius, Kyle Jamieson, Sisanda Magala, Subhranshu Senapati.

Rajasthan Royals

Retained Players: Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan (T), Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Jos Buttler, Kuldeep Sen, Kunal Rathore, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, R. Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal

Released Players: Abdul P A, Akash Vashisht, Jason Holder, Joe Root, K.C Cariappa, K.M. Asif, Kuldip Yadav, Murugan Ashwin, Obed Mccoy

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.