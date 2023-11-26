Home

IPL 2024 RETENTION Free Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Indian Premier League 2024 Trading Window Online, TV And Laptop

Here are the details of when and where to check the retention list online and on TV for Indian Premier League 2024.

IPL 2024 Retention Live Streaming: After the ODI World Cup 2023 the focus has shifted to the Indian Premier League. The auction of the marquee event is less than a month away and the trading window for the cash-rich league will close today. Teams are allowed to retain up to a maximum of four players, with a minimum of three, before the IPL auction on December 19, 2023. Gujarat Titans’ captain Hardik Pandya is in the headlines with a rumor that he will leave the franchise and join his old team (Mumbai Indians) again. It has been reported that MI will pay Rs 15 crore to GT to re-acquire the services of the all-rounder.

Some players have already been released by their teams. Delhi Capitals have released Sarfaraz Khan and Manish Pandey. On the other hand Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hydeabad have traded Shahbaz Ahmed and Mayank Dagar.

If we take a look on defending champions Chennai Super Kings there are already few players who will miss the upcoming season of IPL. Chennai have released Dwaine Pretorius and Ambati Rayudu has already announced his retirement in the last season of the tournament.

Here are the details of when and where to check the retention list online and on TV for Indian Premier League 2024:

When will the Indian Premier League 2024 Retention lists be announced?

The Indian Premier League 2024 Retention lists will be announced on Sunday, November 26.

What time will the Indian Premier League 2024 Retention Day start?

The Indian Premier League 2024 Retention Day will start at 4 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Indian Premier League 2024 Retention Day?

The Indian Premier League 2024 Retention Day will be telecasted on Star Sports Hindi.

Where to watch the Indian Premier League 2024 Retention Day for free?

The Indian Premier League 2024 Retention Day will be streamed live on Jio Cinema.

