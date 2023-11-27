Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • IPL 2024 RETENTION: Shubman Gill to Become Next Titans CAPTAIN – REPORT
live

IPL 2024 RETENTION: Shubman Gill to Become Next Titans CAPTAIN – REPORT

IPL 2024 RETENTION: Check Indian Premier Leagues 2024 trading, released, retained players live updates: Hardik Pandya set to join Mumbai Indians. 

Published: November 27, 2023 7:54 AM IST

By Sunny Daud | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

IPL 2024 Trading Window, IPL 2024 Trading Window Live updates, IPL 2024 Trading Window live blog, IPL 2024 Trading Window live, IPL 2024 Trading Window timing, IPL 2024 Trading Window final squads, IPL 2024 Trading Window updates, IPL 2024 Trading Window live streaming, Indian Premier League 2024 Trading Window Live, Indian Premier League 2024 Trading Window Live live updates, Cricket News, IPL 2024 News, IPL 2024 Retained Players, MI, CSK, RR, PK, KKR, RCB, DC, SRH, GT, IPL News
LIVE UPDATES - IPL 2024 Trading Window

Indian Premier Leagues (IPL) 2024 RETENTION: Released, retained players: The IPL 2024 players auction is less than a month away. After the ODI World Cup 2023, now the focus will be on the IPL trading window, which closes on Sunday. Ahead of the auction there are several reports that Hardik Pandya will make a comeback in Mumbai Indians and Kane Williamson will lead Gujarat Titans in the upcoming season of cash-rich league.

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • Nov 27, 2023 7:15 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IPL 2024 RETENTION: After a maddening day at the Retention, today we have more clarity on who is where. One thing is for sure, Hardik Pandya grabbed all the attention with his move to Mumbai.

  • Nov 26, 2023 10:28 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IPL 2024 RETENTION: It would be a massive move for Gill personally if he is asked to lead the Titans. With Rohit in the twilight years of his career, Gill could be a good option.

  • Nov 26, 2023 10:04 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IPL 2024 RETENTION: Reports suggest that young Shubman Gill is set to become the next Gujarat Titans captain now that Hardik Pandya has moved to Mumbai Indians.

  • Nov 26, 2023 9:57 PM IST
    LIVE UPDATES – IPL 2024 RETENTION: The 10 franchises have cumulatively retained 173 players.
  • Nov 26, 2023 9:47 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IPL 2024 RETENTION: Rs 17.5 Crore added to the Mumbai Indians purse with Cameron Green joined RCB.

  • Nov 26, 2023 9:44 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IPL 2024 RETENTION: Spotlight since the past week has been on Hardik Pandya and on the deadline day, it was no different – if anything, the craze peaked.

  • Nov 26, 2023 8:57 PM IST
    Purse remaining at IPL 2024 auction:
    RCB – 40.75cr.
    SRH – 34cr.
    KKR – 32.7cr.
    CSK -31.4cr.
    PBKS – 29.1cr.
    DC – 28.95cr.
    MI – 15.25cr.
    RR – 14.5cr.
    LSG – 13.9cr.
    GT – 13.85cr.
  • Nov 26, 2023 8:20 PM IST

  • Nov 26, 2023 8:04 PM IST
    5.25pm – Hardik Pandya retained by Gujarat Titans.
    7.25pm – Hardik Pandya traded to Mumbai Indians.
  • Nov 26, 2023 7:58 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IPL 2024 RETENTION: With so much drama about Hardik, no other retention or release is making much noise. That also shows the value of Hardik.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.