Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES – IPL 2024 RETENTION: Hardik Pandya Traded to MI – REPORT
live

LIVE UPDATES – IPL 2024 RETENTION: Hardik Pandya Traded to MI – REPORT

LIVE UPDATES - IPL 2024 RETENTION: Check Indian Premier Leagues 2024 trading, released, retained players live updates: Hardik Pandya set to join Mumbai Indians. 

Published: November 26, 2023 7:45 PM IST

By Sunny Daud | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

IPL 2024 Trading Window, IPL 2024 Trading Window Live updates, IPL 2024 Trading Window live blog, IPL 2024 Trading Window live, IPL 2024 Trading Window timing, IPL 2024 Trading Window final squads, IPL 2024 Trading Window updates, IPL 2024 Trading Window live streaming, Indian Premier League 2024 Trading Window Live, Indian Premier League 2024 Trading Window Live live updates, Cricket News, IPL 2024 News, IPL 2024 Retained Players, MI, CSK, RR, PK, KKR, RCB, DC, SRH, GT, IPL News
LIVE UPDATES - IPL 2024 Trading Window

Indian Premier Leagues (IPL) 2024 RETENTION: Released, retained players live updates: The IPL 2024 players auction is less than a month away. After the ODI World Cup 2023, now the focus will be on the IPL trading window, which closes on Sunday. Ahead of the auction there are several reports that Hardik Pandya will make a comeback in Mumbai Indians and Kane Williamson will lead Gujarat Titans in the upcoming season of cash-rich league.

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • Nov 26, 2023 7:46 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IPL 2024 RETENTION: Some reports suggest Hardik has been traded to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans. But there is nothing official on this.

  • Nov 26, 2023 7:39 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IPL 2024 RETENTION: Cameron Green Traded to RCB From MI. This is a big move now after the retention.

  • Nov 26, 2023 7:35 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IPL 2024 RETENTION: Listen, Hardik Pandya can still be traded in a player-to-player swap. So, yes there are still chances Hardik joins Mumbai.

  • Nov 26, 2023 6:43 PM IST

  • Nov 26, 2023 6:40 PM IST
    Mumbai Indians have released the following players
    Jofra Archer, Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen, Jhye Richardson, Ramandeep Singh, Raghav Goyal, Arshad Khan and Hrithik Shokeen.
    The following players were also released as they came in as replacement players – Sandeep Warrier for Jasprit Bumrah; Chris Jordan for Jofra Archer; Riley Meredith for Jhye Richardson.
  • Nov 26, 2023 6:31 PM IST
    24th November – Hardik Pandya left Gujarat Titans and signed a deal with Mumbai Indians.
    26th November – Hardik Pandya retained by Gujarat Titans.
  • Nov 26, 2023 6:27 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IPL 2024 RETENTION: Josh Hazlewood is expecting the birth of his child in late March. He’s unlikely to be available for the first half of the IPL.

  • Nov 26, 2023 5:53 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IPL 2024 Trading Window: Amid all speculations over Rohit Sharma leaving Mumbai Indians. The news is that Rohit will lead Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024.

  • Nov 26, 2023 5:34 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IPL 2024 Trading Window: So yes, amid much speculation that Hardik Pandya will head to Mumbai Indians, the Titans have retained him.

  • Nov 26, 2023 5:32 PM IST
    Complete Squad: Sanju Samson (C), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa.
    Traded: Avesh Khan.
    Complete List of Released Players: Joe Root, Jason Holder, Akash Vashisht, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, Murugan Ashwin, KC Cariappa, KM Asif, Abdul Basith.
    Remaining Purse for IPL 2024 Auction: INR 14.5 Crore.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.