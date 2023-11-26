Home

LIVE UPDATES – IPL 2024 RETENTION: Hardik Pandya Traded to MI – REPORT

LIVE UPDATES - IPL 2024 RETENTION: Check Indian Premier Leagues 2024 trading, released, retained players live updates: Hardik Pandya set to join Mumbai Indians.

LIVE UPDATES - IPL 2024 Trading Window

Indian Premier Leagues (IPL) 2024 RETENTION: Released, retained players live updates: The IPL 2024 players auction is less than a month away. After the ODI World Cup 2023, now the focus will be on the IPL trading window, which closes on Sunday. Ahead of the auction there are several reports that Hardik Pandya will make a comeback in Mumbai Indians and Kane Williamson will lead Gujarat Titans in the upcoming season of cash-rich league.

