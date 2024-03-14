Home

IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant Joins Delhi Capitals Camp First Time After Car Accident, Smashes Bowlers In Nets | WATCH

Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League.

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has joined the team’s camp for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League which is scheduled to start from March 22. The 26-year-old is out of cricketing action since 2022 as he met with an accident while driving back to home from New Delhi.

Pant missed the 2023 season of Indian Premier League and in his absence, Delhi even failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals shared a clip where Rishabh Pant is wearing the team’s jersey and smashing the bowlers in nets. Here is the viral clip.

. Rishabh Pant is HERE and you will be HERE too, watching this on loop#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/TaDZXaZyWS — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 14, 2024

Pant has been cleared by the NCA to play as a wicketkeeper-batter. Delhi Capitals will start their IPL 2024 campaign against Punjab Kings on March 23 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali, Punjab.

