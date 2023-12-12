IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant to be Present at Auction For Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Dec 19 – REPORT

Home

Rishabh Pant is all set to return to action and will be leading the Delhi Capitals. He will also be present at the auction table for the franchise.

New Delhi: Star wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant is likely to be present at the upcoming IPL 2024 Auction on December 19 for Delhi Capitals. Pant has been out of cricketing action following his horrific car accident. He even missed out on the IPL 2023 edition and star Aussie opener David Warner led the Delhi-based franchise in the cash-rich league.

As per a report from Sports Tak, Pant will be present at the auction table with the Delhi Capitals officials and will be part of the bidding wars. Fans are extremely thrilled for the return of the flamboyant cricketer and his presence at the auction table will only make things more interesting.

Rishabh Pant is all set to return to action and will be leading the Delhi Capitals side in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, says a report.

The Delhi Capitals management officials have stated that Pant, currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, is expected to regain fitness by the end of February.

His active participation in IPL games will be contingent upon the clearance from the NCA managers.

“If he is not keeping, he will definitely be on the field and will lead the side,” a franchise official stated as quoted by Cricbuzz.

According to team officials, Pant would concentrate on batting and fielding and will only take on wicket-keeping responsibilities if authorised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This refutes earlier reports that the franchise might just use the 26-year-old as an Impact Player.

Earlier, Pant’s return was confirmed by former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who is DC’s team director. “He’s (Pant) good now. He will play in the IPL next season,”.

The Delhi Capitals, who placed ninth in the IPL points table in IPL 2023, faced the brunt of Pant’s absence. To turn around their fortunes in the upcoming season, the Capitals are now depending on their inspirational leader.

