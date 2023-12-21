Top Recommended Stories

IPL 2024: Fans are no too impressed with this move as they now want Rohit to leave the franchise and lead a new IPL team.

Updated: December 21, 2023 7:36 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Rohit Sharma Leave MI (Image: X)

Mumbai: The Mumbai Indians franchise is one of the most successful teams in the history of the Indian Premier League and a major reason for that is Rohit Sharma. The white-ball legend has led the side to five IPL titles, which is no mean feat. Ahead of the auction this year, Rohit was removed as captain. Hardik Pandya, who started his IPL career with MI, was made the captain after acquiring him from Gujarat Titans. Fans are no too impressed with this move as they now want Rohit to leave the franchise and lead a new IPL team. While that is highly unlikely to happen, here are a few comments made by fans.

Well, if we purely look at Rohit’s individual performance at MI, he has not been in the best of touch since 2020. Since 2020, he has scored just 1,313 runs in four seasons at an average of 23.9 runs. The trading window is open and it would be interesting to see if any franchise picks him up or not.

