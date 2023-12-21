Home

Rohit Sharma Should Leave Mumbai Indians (MI), Fans Make BIZARRE Demand

IPL 2024: Fans are no too impressed with this move as they now want Rohit to leave the franchise and lead a new IPL team.

Rohit Sharma Leave MI (Image: X)

Mumbai: The Mumbai Indians franchise is one of the most successful teams in the history of the Indian Premier League and a major reason for that is Rohit Sharma. The white-ball legend has led the side to five IPL titles, which is no mean feat. Ahead of the auction this year, Rohit was removed as captain. Hardik Pandya, who started his IPL career with MI, was made the captain after acquiring him from Gujarat Titans. Fans are no too impressed with this move as they now want Rohit to leave the franchise and lead a new IPL team. While that is highly unlikely to happen, here are a few comments made by fans.

Definitely LEAVE. He kicking MI’s ass will be the next big thing. He should leave, win the IPL as a Captain of another team and give it back to the Mumbai MFs. ROHIT LEAVE MI pic.twitter.com/q9KeoeuAjB — ΝΘᏴᏆͲᎪ❤️ (@Nobita45264) December 20, 2023

You deserve better man @ImRo45 just leave

ROHIT LEAVE MI pic.twitter.com/da49OMuFWD — Rohit (@rohitshroff709) December 21, 2023

We are with you forever Rohit Sharma ❤️ ROHIT LEAVE MI — Vicky Dhiman (@VickyDhima23164) December 21, 2023

Well, if we purely look at Rohit’s individual performance at MI, he has not been in the best of touch since 2020. Since 2020, he has scored just 1,313 runs in four seasons at an average of 23.9 runs. The trading window is open and it would be interesting to see if any franchise picks him up or not.

