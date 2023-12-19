Home

IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma Stays At Mumbai Indians, Confirms MI Official On Auction Sidelines

Mumbai Indians have named Hardik Pandya as the new captain for IPL 2024 replacing five-time title-winning skipper Rohit Sharma.

Under Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians won five IPL titles.

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians have refuted claims of former skipper Rohit Sharma moving out of the five-time champions following Hardik Pandya’s appointment as the new captain ahead of IPL 1024. There were claims that Rohit might be traded out after the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai, with Delhi Capitals being the rumoured destination.

“Rohit is not going anywhere, nor will any player,” a senior Mumbai Indians official was quoted as saying to Cricbuzz on the sidelines of IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday. “The news reports are totally fake and false. No MI player will be leaving us, nor will be traded by us.”

“Every player was taken into confidence before the decision was made. Rohit too was informed, and he is very much part of the decision-making process,” the official further said. With the trading window once again opening on December 20, there were reports that Mumbai Indians might trade out their former captain.

Rohit joined Mumbai Indians in 2011 and was elevated to the captaincy in 2013 after Sachin Tendulkar’s retirement. Under, Rohit, Mumbai Indians became champions in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. The trading window will close exactly 30 days before the start date of IPL 2024.

