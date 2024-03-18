Home

IPL 2024: Sameer Rizvi Likely To Play In CSK’s Opener Against RCB, Hints Assistant Coach Michael Hussey

Chennai Super Kings signed Sameer Rizvi for Rs 8.4 crore for IPL 2024.

New Delhi: Uncapped young batter Sameer Rizvi has made headlines with his impressive performance in UP T20 League where he was the highest run-getter scoring 455 runs in nine outings. Soon after his impressive performance IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings signed him for Rs 8.4 crore in the mini-auction for IPL 2024.

Now there are chances that he will fill the slot of CSK veteran batter Ambati Rayudu who has announced his IPL retirement in IPL 2023 final. CSK coach Michael Hussey feels that Sameer can play the role of Rayudu for the franchise.

“Most definitely. I think he can definitely play that role. I mean Ambati Rayudu is someone that has so much experience and he’s played for so long. So, he’s a seasoned campaigner, whereas Rizvi is just starting out in his IPL career. So, we can’t expect Rizvi to be doing exactly what Rayudu has been doing for so many years. But, of course, we can start developing him and he’s got a lot of natural ability. So, it’s exciting. It’s exciting to see how far he can go,” Hussey said at the inauguration of the Pavit Singh Nayar Memorial All India inter-college T20 cricket tournament.

CSK has started their IPL preparation camp in Chennai and most of the players including MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell etc. have joined ahead of opener clash.

CSK will enter as defending champions and they will face Royal Challengers Bangalore for the inagural match of the tournament. The clash will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

CSK Squad: MS Dhoni (C), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.

