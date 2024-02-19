Home

IPL 2024 SCHEDULE: BCCI to Make Date Announcement in Phases Due to General Elections

New Delhi: The Board For Control For Cricket In India will announce the schedule for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024 in phases citing the upcoming Lok Sabha elections which will also take place later this year in India.

As per the early reports, with ten teams vying for the coveted trophy, expect a total of 74 matches to be played, potentially spread across two phases due to India’s general elections scheduled during the same period.

“We have been discussing internally and have more or less figured out the schedule but a final announcement is likely to happen the moment we get clarity and necessary clearances from the Home Ministry and Election Commission of India on the polling schedule,” says a source aware of developments to News18.

