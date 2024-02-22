Home

Sports

IPL 2024 Schedule LIVE STREAMING: When And Where to WATCH

IPL 2024 Schedule LIVE STREAMING: When And Where to WATCH

Without a doubt, the entire season of IPL will happen in India. The BCCI has decided to announce the fixtures in phases.

IPL 2024 SCHEDULE: BCCI to Make Date Announcement in Phases Due to General Elections

Mumbai: With a month to go for the IPL, by now, the schedule usually comes out. But there has been a delay and that has happened due to the general elections in the country this year around the same time. Without a doubt, the entire season of IPL will happen in India. The BCCI has decided to announce the fixtures in phases.

Trending Now

“We are looking at a March 22 start for the tournament. We are working closely with the government agencies and we will first release the initial schedule,” Arun Dhumal told PTI.

You may like to read

We already know that the opener would be played in Chennai on March 22 and the two teams featuring in that game would be the finalists from last year – Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

When is the IPL 2024 Schedule announcement?

The IPL 2024 Schedule announce takes place on February 22.

What time will the IPL 2024 Schedule announcement start?

The IPL 2024 schedule announcement starts at 5:00 PM IST.

Where is the IPL 2024 schedule announcement going to take place?

The IPL 2024 schedule announcement is going to take place in Mumbai.

Where to watch the IPL 2024 schedule announcement?

You can watch the IPL 2024 schedule announcement on Star Sports Network.

Where to live stream the IPL 2024 schedule announcement?

You can watch the live streaming of the IPL 2024 schedule announcement on Jio Cinemas.

As per the early reports, with ten teams vying for the coveted trophy, expect a total of 74 matches to be played, potentially spread across two phases due to India’s general elections scheduled during the same period.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.