Home

Sports

IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer Leaves For Kolkata Jo Join KKR Camp | WATCH VIDEO

IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer Leaves For Kolkata Jo Join KKR Camp | WATCH VIDEO

Iyer is making a comeback in IPL as he missed the last season due to back injury and under his absence Nitish Rana lead the franchise.

IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer Left For Kolkata Jo Join KKR Camp | WATCH VIDEO

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer has left Mumbai on Saturday to join the franchise camp ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024. He was recently featured in the final of Ranji Trophy where he scored 7 & 95 runs respectively against Vidarbha.

However, he was not there at the field while Mumbai was fielding as reportedly he got pain in back after his absence from the field during Ranji, several reports started claiming that he will likely to miss the inital games of IPL.

Iyer is making a comeback in IPL as he missed the last season due to back injury and under his absence Nitish Rana lead the franchise.

The airport video of Ishan is going viral on social media where he was seen flying to Kolkata ahead of the marquee event. Here is the clip.

Shreyas Iyer has left Mumbai to join KKR for IPL 2024. – Captain Shreyas is coming!!pic.twitter.com/l63bWbmdvs — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 16, 2024

Iyer also told journalists that he is going to Kolkata to join the franchise.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.